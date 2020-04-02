Wyoming Dept. of Education approves 'Adapted Learning Plans' amid pandemic

As of Thursday, April 2, the Wyoming Department of Education (WDE) approved the Adapted Learning Plans for all 48 school districts in the state. Each district was required to submit a unique plan that lays out the strategies each district is implementing to continue to educate students while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I am impressed by the agility of Wyoming school districts to create learning plans designed to meet the needs of all students in this COVID-19 environment,” said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow. “In the span of three weeks, the WDE and school districts worked together to build and approve these plans that will result in continued teaching and learning for more than 90,000 students and 20,000 staff in every school district across our state.”

The Adapted Learning Plans include strategies to deliver a combination of virtual lessons, hard copy packets of assignments, phone calls, emails, and limited in-person instruction. Other aspects of plans include details for attendance, student progress, staff utilization, parent and community engagement, compliance with special education law, considerations for graduating seniors, and student privacy.

“I am especially proud of how school districts have responded to the nutritional needs of students,” Balow said. “Within a few days of the initial school closures, all 48 districts, with the assistance of the WDE School Nutrition Team, seamlessly activated plans to feed kids. Families’ lives have been significantly disrupted by this pandemic, and schools are stepping up to provide support and stability for students.”

To access the contents of a particular school district plan, contact the school district directly.