Wyoming DOT to close 10 rest areas to save money

The Wyoming Department of Transportation plans to close 10 highway rest areas to save money.

The closures starting June 15 will save about $800,000 a year.

Department officials said Friday they are closing rest areas near Lusk on U.S. Highway 18; Guernsey on U.S. 26; Greybull on U.S. 14-16-20; Moorcroft on Interstate 90; Star Valley on U.S. 89; Ft. Steele on I-80; Sundance on I-90; Upton on U.S. 16; and Orin Junction and Chugwater, both on I-25.

The Wyoming Transportation Commission approved the closures in a special meeting May 27.

Wyoming faces a two-year budget deficit of $1 billion or more amid declining revenue.