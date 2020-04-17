Wyoming COVID-19 cases remains low

Wyoming continues to have a low number of COVID-19 infections, reportedly just 296 lab confirmed and only two deaths as of Thursday evening.

Of those infected, Wyoming’s Department of Health reports that 187 have recovered. There are still 105 probable cases in the state. The state tested 6,103 people; with 95 percent of them testing negative.

People seeking information on COVID-19 should make sure it comes from verifiable, accurate sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control or the Wyoming Department of Health.

