Writers connect and readers indulge at Great American Book Fest

Nearly 40 authors from around the world are in town for the Great American Book Festival.

At the festival, writers can get in on the writer's conference, author's roundtable sessions, presentations on writing and promotion techniques, and much more.

Several celebrated at the Firehouse Wine Cellar Friday evening for LIT, their literary-themed pub crawl, with stops also including Hay Camp and Wobbly Bobby.

"We want to get people connected and excited about literature. Young people. You know, the lit junkies that are already out there, you know their cravings because we have lots going on there for them so yeah just a great community event. Everything's free it's all open to the public, just getting people more enthused about books in general, you can never go wrong with that," said Dianna Fuchs, executive director of the Great American Book Festival.

You can visit with the award-winning authors Saturday at the Book Festival at Main Street Square from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.