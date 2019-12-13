Wreaths Across America event at Black Hills National Cemetery

Black Hills National Cemetery will be hosting Wreaths Across America tomorrow to honor and remember our nation's Veterans.

Wreaths Across America is a national nonprofit that began in 2007.

Every year, they place Christmas wreaths on veterans' headstones as a tribute for their service to our country.

In 2018, nearly 1.8 millions wreaths were placed on headstones of veterans across the country.

Each participating cemetery or area has its own sponsor and the Knights of Columbus will be sponsoring the Black Hills event.

"Their mission is to remember, honor, and teach," said Terry Corkins, Director of Black Hills National Cemetery. "It's to remember and honor our veterans who have served, and it's to teach our younger generation the importance of the sacrifices our veterans have given for the freedoms that we enjoy today."

The event will take place on December 14 at 10 A.M. at Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis.