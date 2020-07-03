World's largest American flag made it's may to the Buffalo chip for an event to celebrate the Fourth of July

The world's largest American flag made it's way to the Buffalo chip Friday morning, for an event to celebrate the Fourth of July.

Brothers, Dane and John Senser, organized a celebration for Independence Day and the arrival of President Donald Trump for the fireworks at Mount Rushmore. The event includes streaming of the fireworks, the Trump Train bus, and the unfurling of the world's largest American flag. The flag is almost three football fields long and weighs more than three thousand pounds. Dane said they reached out to local veterans for help holding the flag for Friday evening.

"We went to all the VA's, we went to the veterans, the VFW, we told them about it. We had 60 veteran bikers do the Old Glory biker run this morning and escorted the flag in from Rapid City, behind the big Trump bus here," said Dan Senser, event organizer. "It was a great event, the people just loved it."

Senser said many of the veterans who helped escort the flag had plans to return in the evening to unfurl it at the event.