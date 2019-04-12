Work on interstate near Piedmont continues

The $29 million reconstruction project on Interstate 90 near Piedmont will resume April 15.

That day, traffic between exit 40 and exit 44 will be routed into a two-way configuration in the westbound lanes and will remain in place through mid-May. The speed limit will be reduced to 65 mph through the work zone.

Remaining work to complete the project includes shoulder paving, widening and sealing concrete pavement joints, permanent pavement markings and seeding in the eastbound lanes and on exit ramps.

Over-width vehicles will be routed through a detour along Sturgis Road via exit 40 and exit 44.

Drivers need to be prepared for suddenly slowing and merging traffic, as well as construction workers and equipment adjacent to the roadway.

The overall completion date for the project is June 14, 2019.

For complete road construction information, visit www.safetravelusa.com/sd or dial 511.

