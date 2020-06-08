Work continues on Sheridan Lake Road

Road construction season is here and one of the major projects is taking place on Sheridan Lake Road.

The project includes grading, asphalt, curb, and gutter work to help increase lane width and added shoulders to the road.

Crews are currently working on the road between Albertta Drive and Norseman Lane and will have that part of the project completed by the end of construction season this year--

They will then begin working all the way out to Highway 385 to finish the project

The construction is being done in four phases.

The completion date for the entire project currently sits at July of 2022.

Crews are asking if you plan to head to Sheridan Lake to use an alternative route ... by using Highway 44 or Highway 16