Work continues for pipeline opponents

Organizers say they were pleased with the turnout for a protest ahead of a Wednesday federal court hearing over new South Dakota laws aimed at construction of the Keystone X-L Pipeline.

They believe the laws infringe on their First Amendment Rights while the state disagrees.

NDN Collective president and CEO Nick Tilsen says he was pleased with the wide variety of people who turned out against the pipeline for a multitude of reasons.

Now they're waiting for a court ruling on the challenge to the laws but he says their work continues.

Tilsen says, "Our role is to continue to do community organizing, public education to keep the public aware of what's happening with the pipeline -work. And also what's happening with this lawsuit because it's really important to make sure people are well informed. A huge part of community organizing is about making a well informed public.".

Tilsen says they need to let people know the climate and the risks they're taking by organizing against the Keystone X-L Pipeline.

He says they've learned lessons from what happened around the Dakota Access Pipeline in North Dakota