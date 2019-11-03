Women's march is slowly approaching

Sunday was the second meeting for the upcoming march.

The march will be in downtown through Memorial Park and end with a rally.

Hitting topics such as L-G-B-T-Q rights, racial inequality, and reproductive rights.

This year there will be something new, there will be a bank of resources and people to talk to.

But in the end, Vice President of the National Organization for Women West River Chapter Lesleigh Owens said the march is so much more.

"I really think the most important part of the march for women 2020 here in west river is the opportunity for women and feminine folks to come together and raise their voices about a lot of issues that get swept under the rug," said Owens.

The West River March for Women will be January 25th and for more information you can check out the group on Facebook.