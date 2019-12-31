Women recounts importance of blood donations ahead of Community Heroes Blood Drive

Our annual Community Heroes Blood Drive is coming up this Friday and Saturday at the Rushmore Mall. And there are few gifts you can give more valuable than the gift of blood.

And no one knows that better than Katura Neal of Rapid City.

It's a calm look back through memories now for Ketura and Matt Veal. But it was a different time 18 years ago. Pregnant with their fourth child, Katura found out late in the pregnancy that she was having twins. After a C-section, she found out the twins were conjoined. They didn't survive andthen it turned harrowing for Ketura...

Veal says, "And then I felt some moisture at my ankles. So I lifted up the sheet and I look and I'm laying in this pool of blood. And the nurse that was sitting there in the room, I said 'is this normal'?"

That's when she learned the importance of blood donations first hand.

Ketura says, "My life would have been gone if had not somebody given their time, a little bit of their blood, not much you know. But it was enough to save my life."

And the Veals were able to move forward. They now have five children and three grandchildren. And Ketura now leads a blood drive with the youth group at Open Bible Church where Mike is the youth pastor.

Veals says, "What's pretty awesome in all of that is that I can stand up and say, hey, I'm real, living, right here, right now. It's not some, I'm going to donate blood and not help anybody else. What if they just use it for medical research or whatever? No. People actually live because somebody else gave."

And that leaves Ketura with one message for people deciding whether to donate.

Veal says, "How can you not give life? This is not something we can manufacture. It's not something we get off the shelf at Walmart, right. It is given by people and that's it."

Our Community Heroes Blood Drive runs from 10:30 in the morning until 5:30 in the afternoon at the Rushmore Mall at the end toward J.C. Penney's. You can call 605-877-1490 if you want to make an appointment.

