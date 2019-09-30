Woman opens home in Rapid City with help from church

Bobbie Jo Handly of Rapid City believes she was chosen to be a beacon for young people.

Auntie's House on 5th Street in Rapid City (KEVN)

"They come to me and they want that .. they want that life," Handly said.

Handly spent time behind bars herself and said her own rough patch is what led her to adopt the name "Auntie."

Her humble abode in Rapid City is now called "Auntie's House," and recently became is a refuge for young women with potential but no place to call home.

"Usually these kids' parents are messed up on drugs, meth, or they're incarcerated already or they're just not in their lives," Handly continued.

Since her faith is what got her through, she said she went to her own savior, the church, with the idea to create a house built on the foundation of faith.

"What we wanted to do was to give these young ladies a chance at life. A chance at stability, a chance of a real family," said Twana Carr, first lady at Faith Temple Church of God in Christ.

The church partnered with other organizations to help furnish the home on 5th St. Carr said the church wants having a place to lay their heads be the least of their worries. She said they want the girls to be able to focus on next steps such as gaining a G.E.D. and enrolling in college along with learning many other things.

"To know how to handle finances, to know how to handle being a citizen of Rapid City and our community."

"She got me into going to church and I really like going to church now and I never really liked going to church before," said Johnny Dillon, 21.

Her nieces Johnny and Britney Dillon say their auntie has changed their vision for the future.

"She taught us that If you have goals, you can start them. That you can change and do better," Britney said.

The young women said they are hopeful that other girls will get that same experience when they walk through Auntie's doors.

"There are not that many people like her," Johnny said.

Handly believes that the basis of her house will change lives especially keeping faith at the forefront.

"That's the only way we're going to change all these ugly cycles in society is to reintroduce our faith," Handly said.

In order to learn more about Auntie's House, contact Faith Temple Church of God in Christ at (605) 342-4448.