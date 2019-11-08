Woman who took child now in custody on Pine Ridge Reservation

The Oglala Sioux Tribe attorney general says a mother who didn’t have custody of her daughter is now in custody and will be charged.

Arita Chasing Hawk took her 5-year-old daughter Nov. 1, prompting the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement to post an alert about the child’s safety.

"Our charges will be possession of a stolen vehicle and interference with custody. She may have charges on the Cheyenne River Reservation to face as well," OST Attorney General J. Scott James said.

Her daughter is being returned to her custodial grandmother.

Original story

Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe Law Enforcement posted an alert about a non-custodial parent abduction.

Police are concerned about the safety of 5-year-old K’annielove Chasing Hawk who was taken Friday, Nov. 1, by her mother Arita Chasing Hawk. According to the tribal police, Arita doesn’t have custody of the child.

Arita and K’annielove have no known home and are believed to be in the Pine Ridge and Rapid City area.