Woman dodges oncoming I-190 traffic during off-road, interstate pursuit

Authorities had a wild pursuit on their hands to start their morning.

Rapid City Police responded to a report of a civil altercation at Atlas Apartments on Silver Street at 8 a.m. Monday morning.

According to RCPD Sgt. Craig Cassen, a 37-year-old woman left the apartments in a white SUV after police contacted her to assess whether the vehicle was stolen.

Police deployed a spike strip at the apartment in anticipation of her escape, but the strip failed to fully disable the vehicle.

The woman eluded police by driving off-road just north of the Anamosa Street bridge and crashing through a fence onto I-190 south. She sped into oncoming traffic for about half a mile before crossing the median onto the correct lane of traffic.

The 37-year-old then followed I-90 west for 10 miles before she lost control of her vehicle and crashed through a barb-wire fence between the interstate and a service road near Black Hawk. She attempted to drive back onto I-90, but crashed through the fence a second time.

The woman continued down J B Road and maneuvered her battered vehicle behind a building at Dakota Discount RV. Once again, she crashed into equipment near the RV lot and abandoned the SUV.

Police later discovered the woman hiding inside one of the RV's battery compartment. She was arrested and charged with three counts of hit-and-run, aggravated eluding, driving on a suspended license and obstruction of justice.