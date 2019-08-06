Woman pleads not guilty to child abuse charge

She's accused of leaving a two-year old in a locked hot vehicle back in June in Rapid City with police breaking a window to get the boy out.

Tuesday, 67-year old Virginia Wool was arraigned on a charge of aggravated child abuse.

Wool pleaded not guilty Tuesday morning in Seventh Circuit Court.

The police report in the case says the boy was soaking wet with sweat when he was taken out of the truck.

The emergency room doctor was quoted as saying if the boy had stayed in the truck for another hour or two, he would have died.

Wool faces up to 15 years in prison if she's convicted.