Woman killed in motorcycle crash near Hill City

A 57-year-old woman died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash west of Hill City.

The name of the person is not being released pending notification of family members. She was the only person involved.

A 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle was eastbound on U.S. Highway 16 when the rider failed to negotiate a left curve and went off the roadway to the right. The rider later died as a result of her injuries. She was wearing a helmet.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.