Woman killed in crash near Oelrichs

Posted:  | 
Updated: Mon 12:24 PM, Nov 04, 2019

OELRICHS, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A woman was killed in a one-car crash north of Oelrichs Sunday morning.

The 49-year-old woman’s name is being withheld pending notification of her family.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, about 1:17 a.m., the car was westbound on U.S. Highway 18 when it went onto the shoulder of the road. The driver over-corrected, losing control and crossed into the oncoming lane and crashed in the median.

A 47-year-old man who was also in the car had minor injuries.

Investigators are trying to determine who was driving at the time of the crash.

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 