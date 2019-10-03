Woman killed in Spearfish Canyon crash

A 57-year-old woman was killed when she lost control of her pickup truck and crashed in Spearfish Canyon Wednesday.

The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of her family.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, the driver failed to negotiate a turn on U.S. Highway 14A, going off the road and hitting several trees. The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the vehicle.

The crash was about 4 p.m., 17 miles southwest of Spearfish.

