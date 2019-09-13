Woman injured in Rapid City shooting

A woman was shot in the arm during a reported confrontation Thursday night near the intersection of North Maple Avenue and Anamosa Street in Rapid City.

Police came across three people walking in the area when they responded to a report of multiple gunshots around midnight. One of the people, a woman, had a gunshot wound on her arm. She was taken to the hospital. Her condition is unknown but police say her wound was not life-threatening.

According to a Rapid City Police Department release, the three people said that a car pulled up at the intersection and after a short exchange, someone in the car fired a gun at them. They told police that they didn’t know who the shooter was and descriptions of the suspect vehicle were not consistent.

Anyone with information on this shooting can contact Detective Dan Trainer at 605-394-4134; or send an anonymous tip by texting “RCPD” and the info to 847411.

