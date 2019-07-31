Woman ignores police advice, gets arrested for DUI

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - A Rapid City woman didn’t take a police officer’s advice and ended up arrested on a drunken driving charge.

Tristen Farnsworth, 23, was arrested for third offense DUI.

Early Wednesday morning, an officer was on a call at a convenience store on the 3200 block of Cambell Street when a woman who reportedly showed signs of being intoxicated came out of a restroom. Noting that the car she came to the store in didn’t have a driver, the officer told her to find a sober driver. She agreed.

However, a short time later, the officer saw the woman drive out of the parking lot. She was stopped on the 1300 block of East Fairmont Boulevard and arrested.

