Woman dies in oilfield site in Campbell County

A woman has been found dead at an oilfield site in northeastern Wyoming. Twenty-one-year-old Jade Ommen apparently became trapped Tuesday night between a car door and a building at the site 40 miles southwest of Gillette.

Campbell County sheriff’s officials say Ommen may have gotten out of the car while it was in reverse gear and it rolled and trapped her. A man reported finding her body early Wednesday.

The Gillette News Record reports a coroner concluded from an autopsy Ommen died of mechanical asphyxia.

No foul play is suspected. The case remains under investigation.