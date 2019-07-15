Rapid City-based woman becomes first female to win iron butt rally

In a world where women do not usually take the lead, one woman's best ride turned into a beacon of hope for others that come behind her.

Wendy Crockett might have not grown up in a motorcycle family but that didn't stop her from earning a title in one of the world's most challenging motorcycle competitions.

"My mom always said I would get a motorcycle over her dead body so of course I moved out of the house and bought motorcycles, started collecting, I don't know why. It was always something that just spoke to me," Crockett said.

However, at an early age, those wheels started turning in her head.

She works as a mechanic at Sturgis Motorsports and in 2019 she would ride her way to a milestone no other woman has.

"This sport, people have the mental image of who it is that's out here competing or having fun or what have you and it's not generally females so it was very exciting for me," Crockett added.

Crockett took home 1st Place in 2019 Iron Butt Rally, an endurance motorcycle competition in the United States challenging riders to hit 11,000 miles in 11 days.

"I actually did just a mile shy of 13,000 miles," Crockett said proudly.

The challenge presents a plotted course throughout the country where riders have to hit checkpoints for point values to see who can gain the most.

Competing against more than 100 riders, Crockett made a huge mark in the motorcycle world by always having a backup plan and staying focused.

"There was a lot of small two-lane roads and beautiful areas that were clogged with RVs and planning around bust times and when you might be able to sneak in and avoid some of that," Crockett said.

Moving through tough terrains and outrageous weather patterns,

Crockett says she keeps her family in her back pocket.

"What I can do is talk to my wife in the middle of the night. When she's riding and she's on her 15th or 16th hour of the day. I can read her the news. I can talk to her about what our kids are doing and just have a good conversation with her," said Mike Loomer, Crockett's rally husband.

The long-distance rider has been able to make the biking community proud and hopes that her dedication will inspire others.

"it has been amazing to watch her grow and gain strength and gain popularity in the community, and finally to grasp this win has just been amazing," Loomer continued.

Crockett says she is not slowing down on competitions. She says before she gets back out there to take on more challenges, she will be loading up her sidecar to ride with her husband and her 5-year-old in Australia soon.