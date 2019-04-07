Woman battles cancer with strength from the drive-thru

If you have been through the drive-through at Rapid City's Cleveland St. McDonald's, chances are you have met Synthia "Sindy" Dawiec.

The 62-year-old from Miami has worked for the company for 15 years and takes pride in making her customers days.

"They make me smile and I make them smile," she said.

After being diagnosed with a malignant Cervical Ovarian Cancer more than six years ago and given three to six months to live, it is those same customers she would lean on in her battle.

"I would look for the support through my drive through and I would ask them "Can you pray for me please?" So, the strength that I got from the people through the drive-thru kept me going," Dawiec expressed.

In her window is where she met Holly Sortland, a pastor and now a close friend.

"She'd just started telling me 'I need as many prayers as I can get '... she was like I need as many prayers as I can get ... so then every time I'd drive through the drive-thru I'd ask her how she was doing," Sortland said.

On her seventh trial of chemotherapy, Sindy has one final wish before she goes and reaches a point she can no longer work or travel.

She wishes to return to Florida to be reunited with her daughters, meet grandchildren, and to enjoy real key lime pie for the first time.

"It's her charisma and it's her that cares about other people, that she remembers them and I think that's what brought the community together when they heard her story, that they wanted to get her to Florida to see her family," Sortland said.

Sortland started a GoFundMe for Sindy that raised more than $4,500 with comments flowing from several of the people she has touched on her morning shift.

"If I had everybody's address, I'd send postcards, but I will find the key lime pie and I'll be walking in the sand," Dawiec said.

The big-hearted, full-of-life "McDonald's lady" says that drive-thru is her safe space and she is grateful for the lives she has been able to touch and more importantly, that have touched her.

Mid-April, Sindy will fly high above the golden arches to get the most precious item on her menu: her family in Florida.