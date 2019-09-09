Woman arrested for walking around crowded Sioux Falls pool

A 27-year-old woman is facing charges after she allegedly walked around a Sioux Falls hotel pool naked.

Sioux Falls police said Nyanchiw Peter Brinkman, a Sioux Falls transient, was arrested Saturday and charged with indecent exposure, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said police were called out to the Ramada Inn on Russell Street around 4 p.m. Saturday. When officers tried to cover Brinkman and detain her, she spat on them, Clemens added.

Police said children were present at the time of the incident and that they're unsure why Brinkman was at the hotel.