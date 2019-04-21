Woman accused of throwing 7 puppies in plastic bag into CA dumpster

Authorities in California are searching for a woman they have accused of animal cruelty after surveillance video allegedly showed her dumping a bag full of seven puppies.

A good Samaritan was rummaging through the trash Thursday afternoon behind a Napa Auto Parts store in Coachella, CA, when he found a bag containing seven puppies, according to Riverside County Animal Services.

All of the puppies were approximately 3 days old and believed to be terrier mixes.

An employee at the auto parts store contacted animal services, and Officer Jose Cisneros reviewed the store’s surveillance footage.

The video showed a woman, who has not been identified, pull up in a Jeep outside the store and exit the vehicle, carrying a plastic bag in one of her hands. She dropped the bag next to the dumpster before driving away.

Authorities say if not for the good Samaritan’s actions, the puppies may not have survived. The temperature in the area was in the mid-90s.

“The good Samaritan played a major role in saving these puppies’ lives,” Commander Chris Mayer said. “His actions were humane and heroic.”

Mayer says the woman’s actions are “despicable,” and the case is being investigated as animal cruelty.

“There is no excuse for dumping puppies,” he said. “Especially in today’s age when we or other shelters would be willing to get these animals to foster parents or rescue partners. This was a shameful act.”

The puppies were cared for by animal services’ veterinary team members before being taken to MeoowzResQ, a Southern California-based organization specializing in kitten and cat rescue and fostering.

