Witnesses paint picture of abusive childhood for Klinetobe

Defense witnesses paint a picture of an abusive and troubled childhood for 30-year old Jonathon Klinetobe.

That's comes at Klinetobe's sentencing hearing after he earlier pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first degree manslaughter in the stabbing death of former girlfriend Jessica Rehfeld.

Klinetobe's sister and mother were both on the stand Wednesday afternoon.

Both talked about abuse at the hands of his stepfather.

His sister testified to his social and academic problems in school, saying he got bullied a lot.

Under cross examination, she admitted her brother had once stabbed her with a fork and tried to strangle her with a phone cord and said he makes up a lot of stories..

Klinetobe's mother talked about getting him mental health treatment as a child and said he first tried to kill himself when he was eight or nine years old.

That sentencing hearing continues on Thursday.

Klinetobe faces a maximum of life in prison without parole.

