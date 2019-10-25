Wintry weather returns to the area Saturday

A storm system in Canada will make its way southeast, impacting the area to start off the weekend. So long to the nice weather we had Friday, where many of us had highs in the 60s.

A strong cold front will sweep through the area Saturday morning. Once it does so, temperatures will fall into the 30s. Northeast Wyoming, northwest South Dakota and the Black Hills will see the cold air by morning, while Rapid City and communities to the south and east will get the blast of cold air by the middle of the day and afternoon.

Snow will move into northeast Wyoming and southeast Montana through the morning. It will continue to slide southeast into western South Dakota by the middle of the day and afternoon. Winds will be gusting between 40-50 mph Saturday, which will significantly reduce visibility with the snow. Expect similar conditions to Wednesday with the wind and snow.

Expect to see some lighter accumulations near the Big Horns, northeast Wyoming, the Black Hills and the southern South Dakota plains. A general range of 1" to 4" can be expected in those areas. Rapid City will likely see less than an inch of snow. For more details, see the attached snow accumulation map at the bottom of the story.

If you have plans through the day Saturday, expect some impacts, whether it is slippery roads where the snow will accumulate or blowing snow, which will reduce visibility. Bring the warm clothes and hand warmers if you plan on attending the School of Mines football game, trick-or-treating downtown, driving up to Deadwood for Deadweird, traveling to the Rush game, or anything else you may have going on.

Snow will end by Saturday evening for many, and after midnight for those in Fall River, Oglala Lakota and Bennett Counties. Cold air will stick around for a while with highs in the 20s and 30s Sunday through Wednesday. We look to return to the 40s for highs by Halloween and into the following weekend.

Have a safe and fun weekend!