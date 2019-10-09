Winter storm latest: Heavy snow and strong winds ahead

The cold air has arrive and here comes the snow! Snow is expected to intensify this evening and continue overnight into Thursday Morning. Winds will be gusting up to 50 mph at times tonight and tomorrow as well, creating near whiteout conditions. This will make driving extremely difficult or even impossible for many.

With treacherous road conditions tonight and into Thursday, you will want to plan accordingly if you need to be on the roads. Leave earlier than normal to safely reach your destination on time. Put an emergency kit in your vehicle, just in case something were to happen and you are stranded for a certain period of time.

The highest snow totals are expected to be in the northern Black Hills and into the central and northern plains of South Dakota. Some locations will see more than a foot of snow! Rapid City will see anywhere from 4" to 8" by Friday morning, once the storm is done. More snow totals are listed in a photo at the bottom of the article.

The frigid air will continue through Friday morning with wind chill values, or what temperatures actually feel like, into the single digits for many. Some spots may even feel like temperatures are below zero.

