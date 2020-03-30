Winter is not over yet - more snow this week

If someone were to ask me what a spring week in western South Dakota consisted of, I would probably print off the 7-day forecast and show them.

Temperatures will continue to be warm for Tuesday with highs in the 60s, but cooler air starts to trickle in Wednesday, then we will be dealing with snow on Thursday. Don't worry though, warmer air is expected to be back by late weekend.

Let's dig into the most important part, the snowstorm. Rain and snow showers are expected to move into the area from the southwest Wednesday afternoon and evening. This will transition to all snow Wednesday night and through the day Thursday. The heaviest snow will fall late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, before tapering off Thursday evening.

Accumulations are expected for many, with the highest amounts into the Black Hills and surrounding communities. There is still some uncertainty with the northern and southern plains. Some models have this storm a little farther north, which will bring some more snow to the northern plains and less in the south, while other models have this storm farther south, which will bring more snow into the southern plains and less north.

I expect Winter Storm Watches to be issued overnight for much of the area, with upgrades to those sometime Tuesday night or Wednesday morning.

Thankfully the wind is not expected to be too strong with this storm system. If you must be on the roads for work, allow for extra time. If not, continue to stay at home and keep practicing your social distancing.

Good news is that temperatures are expected to climb through the weekend. Highs Saturday will be in the 40s, then climb into the 50s by Sunday and even a few 60s come Monday. Keep checking in for updates on this storm as more blog posts will be created Tuesday and Wednesday. More up to date information will be likely on Good Morning Black Hills from 7-8 a.m. and on KEVN Black Hills FOX News at 6 and 9 p.m.