Winter driving reminder: 'Don't crowd the plow'

The Wyoming Department of Transportation - Northeast Division posted a reminder on Facebook about the dangers of driving too close to road crews.

The Facebook post mentioned separate incidents on I-80 and I-90 in northeast Wyoming that involved snow plows. No injuries were reported but both trucks received damage from the accidents.

WYDOT reminds drivers, "SLOW down, stay in your lane, take extra precaution when merging onto the interstate and DON'T CROWD THE PLOW!"

For other winter driving tips and information from WYDOT, you can visit their website here.