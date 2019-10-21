Winds partially collapse Custer building

Powerful wind gusts, including one recorded at 83 mph, caused a partial collapse of a downtown Custer building Sunday night.

No one was injured but four cars were buried when a wall from the building housing Flora’s Jewelry Western Wear collapsed. The building is on the corner of Mount Rushmore Road and Sixth Street.

According to a Custer County Search and Rescue social media post, winds tore siding and large signs off the building. This caused bricks and other parts of the wall to be torn away.

Nearby roads were closed while debris was cleared.

Fire departments from Custer, Argyle, Pringle and Newcastle responded to the emergency. Newcastle used it's ladder truck to help clear debris and check the building for safety.

