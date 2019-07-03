Wind Cave suspends cave tours pending elevator repairs

Wind Cave tours are canceled until the park's elevators can be repaired. (photo courtesy National Park Service)
Posted:

HOT SPRINGS, S.D. (AP) – Visitors to Wind Cave National Park in southwestern South Dakota won't be able to take cave tours until elevator repairs are completed.

Park officials said Tuesday a safety problem was identified last Friday, making the shutdown necessary.

Cave tours may be canceled for more than a month while parts are ordered, manufactured and installed.

However, the cave' s visitor center remains open with rangers offering free interpretive programs.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Read the original version of this article at www.kotatv.com.

 