For just three minutes of your time listening to a testimony, you can win a free motorcycle.

Every year thousands people come in for a chance to win.

This year the Dakota Baptist Convention is giving away a 2019 Harley-Davidson low rider that they bought locally in Rapid City.

Since beginning in 2006, volunteers from all across the country come and join in every year.

Bob Clardy is a pastor.

"The volunteers that come and share. They come from 19 different states this year and one from Canada'" said Clardy. "So we've had people from west coast to east coast that come and share with us help us share the gospel of Jesus Christ.

Starting next year, the Faith Riders organization will be taking over the free Harley giveaway.

Friday is the last day to put in an entry to win.

