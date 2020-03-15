Why are Americans buying copious amounts of toilet paper?

The fear of the Coronavirus have made people take to the stores and stock up on certain products-- mainly toilet paper and paper towels.

Anderley Penwell went to a few stores around Rapid City to check out the supplies still available.

The Walmart on Stumer Road looked pretty busy Sunday afternoon, with folks loading their full carts into their cars. There are wipes at the entrances to wipe down the handle of your cart, but they are running low on most cleaning supplies and don't have any toilet paper, hand sanitizer or paper towel.

While a nearby Dollar Tree does have a bunch of paper towels, dish soap, and other general cleaning supplies, there was not any hand sanitizer, hand soap, or toilet paper.

At Safeway, it looks like toilet paper and paper towels are being re-stocked, and they still have all of those general cleaning supplies.

Walgreens has signs up that limit four per customer on certain products-- disinfectant wipes and cleaners, masks, hand sanitizers, gloves, and thermometers. There were also signs that limit the number of paper products, but that section is completely empty-- no sight of toilet paper or paper towels.

Remember to wash your hands.