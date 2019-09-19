Whole Child Wellness services open in Spearfish

Kids in need of help in Spearfish now have a new place to turn. Children who need occupational therapy now have another option, this time right in their own hometown.

Carly Messner recently started a holistic approach to child occupational therapy in Spearfish. Whole Child Wellness opened on September first. For three-year-old Sibby Buntrock, this is a big deal.

Messner takes pride in providing holistic therapy to children.

"This center is a place where families can come and hopefully find some support around things that might be troubling their child," Messner said. "So there might be sensory concerns, autism, learning disabilities, different things, different struggles in their every-day life and so this is a center where we can work on, just how to make the day-to-day, a little bit, more easy."

Instead of the more traditional medical model, Messner takes pride in providing a holistic approach to helping children and their families. By combining occupational therapy, yoga, and general wellness, she hopes to address each child's needs in a family-friendly manner.

Sibby has been working with Messner and her mom, Lisa, can already see changes.

"It's great getting some more knowledge and experience working with Carly," Buntrock said. "Taking those little tips and lessons at home has been a really smooth transition"

Sibby sometimes even asks if she can go play with Carly because she can recognize that Whole Child Wellness is a safe space for her.

Sessions often include both the caregiver and the child in order to make the child feel most comfortable.

"From an outsider, it just looks like we're playing or we're doing different activities and the whole time," Messner said. "As the occupational therapist, I'm helping the child try something new or do something challenging in a way, that to them, is hopefully just fun."

This new center is important because services like these are critical to families of children with extra or special needs.

"This center is unique, especially for the northern Hills, because there hasn't been a place that addresses kind of the whole child, the whole family, and everything that they need to focus on," Messner said.

For more information, check out their website WholeChildWellness

