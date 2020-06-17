Where you place waste and recycling bins matter

These days, people are encouraged to keep 6 feet of social distance away from each other, but did you know that your recycle and trash bins need to be 4 feet apart from any object?

"So when it comes to 4 feet apart, it is really important because our trucks are automatic..., there's an arm reaches out picks up the can [bin] , lifts it ...., and sets it back down so that arm does need some cushion space to move," Jancie Knight, the project administrator with Rapid City Solid Waste says.

On Wednesday's collection route, a few bins can be seen being placed right next to some cars parked on the street, and the automatic arm that goes to pick up the bin has to maneuver extra carefully. "You see so it is very difficult, try to get in here, and make sure I don't hurt someone's property, and of course I'm at an angle, to go to the next can," says Sean Jewett, a recycles collection truck driver.

There are also other practices that make the waste collection job harder. "You see the cardboard in there? Cardboard is recyclable but it needs to go to the big brown bin, a whole different bin." But people who put cardboard with recycling bin is actually making cardboard not recyclable. "All it does is it gets into my truck, it just gets wet and it's unusable and we can't recycle it."

And as seen here on the collection route today, some people put extra trash on top of the bin. "Garbage that's over the top, can fall off, especially right now, our drivers are not allowed to get out their vehicles, so the garbage falls off, it's there and that's the residents' responsibility."

The collection workers serve more than 20 thousand accounts weekly in Rapid City. Paying a little attention when you put out your bins can help more than you think.

