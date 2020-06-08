Where does all the debris go after storms?

Wild weather whipped through the Black Hills last week with a handful of thunderstorms bearing down on local neighborhoods.

Refuse in the back of a trailer after a storm.

That weather damage ranged all across the Black Hills with downed tree limbs and broken awnings leaving a lot of clean up behind.

But where does all the debris end up?

The Rapid City Landfill saw a line of cars filled with refuse today.

Jancie Knight from the Solid Waste Division says they usually see an increase in traffic after storms.

"So being a regional landfill, we're kind of the last place for everything. So we get a large influx of yard waste after hail storms and then over the next few months people report claims on their roofs and their sidings, we will see a large inflow of construction debris," said Knight.

The landfill says they take everything but appliances and chemical waste.