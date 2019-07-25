When it comes to Sturgis Rally weather, you can be prepared

Bikers can expect to experience a wide-range of weather during the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Don't let it ruin your trip.

The first week in August is near the hottest time of the year on average in Sturgis. Average high temperatures are in the mid to upper 80s, and many days could have plenty of sunshine. It is important to have protection from harmful rays from the sun, so sunscreen is always a good thing to have with the bike ride. In addition, staying hydrated is also important, so have a chilled water bottle within arms reach as some days could be sweltering.

Days can be warm to hot while nights in the Black Hills can be cool. Average low temperatures are in the upper 50s and low 60s. Even some nights could be cooler than the average, so a lightweight jacket wouldn't be a bad idea to have for those late night rides.

With the summertime air in the Black Hills, isolated showers and thunderstorms can develop, which can create problems for bikers. On average, Sturgis receives over a half an inch of rainfall in just the first 10 days of August, so it is important to have rain gear nearby.

Not only is rain a threat with storms in the Black Hills, but you could catch yourself in a hailstorm in Sturgis! When a hailstorm strikes, you will want to take cover as South Dakota is well-known for large hail. If you are on the highway, you should never park your bike under an overpass as this could cause traffic problems including accidents in addition to potentially blocking first responders.

Storms in Sturgis can also bring gusty winds that may cause damage, especially to tents. And every storm contains thunder and lightning. If you hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning, so go inside if you hear thunder!