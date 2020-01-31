What would Deadwood be like with sports betting for the Super Bowl?

The American Gaming Association estimates 26 million Americans will wager about $6.8 billion on the Super Bowl this Sunday.

Currently, there are 14 state with live, legal single-game sports betting. But sports betting is still illegal in South Dakota.

There is a proposed Senate Joint Resolution that would put sports wagering on the November 2020 ballot for South Dakotans to decide. If they vote "yes," the legislature would outline rules for sports betting.

Deadwood Gaming Association executives say Super Bowl Weekend is already a great weekend for Deadwood, but say legal sports betting would take it to another level.

"One of the reasons we would like to have sports wagering here in Deadwood is because those times of the year that there are great sporting events, like the Super Bowl, like March Madness, those are our slow times and it would give us an opportunity to fill Deadwood with the customers and that would not only be betting on the sports games, but renting hotel rooms, eating in our restaurants," said Mike Rodman, Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association.

The American Gaming Association estimates that 52% of betters will bet on the Chiefs, with the remaining 48% saying they're going with the 49ers.