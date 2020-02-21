What is considered a National Historic Landmark?

The City of Deadwood is designated as a National Historic Landmark, one of about 2,500 across the country, and a designation that is exceptionally rare for an entire community. But what exactly is considered a National Historic Landmark?

"It's really the state and local laws that allow us or enable us to regulate what can and cannot happen within that historic district," said Kevin Kuchenbecker, City of Deadwood Historic Preservation Officer. "The Department of Interior has the designation and it's through the state enabling laws and then the local ordinances that we control what happens within that district."

The Deadwood Historic Preservation Commission reviews all exterior alterations within the district-- the idea is to retain the historic character of the area.

"Basically, our staff reviews uses the Secretary of Interior's standards for rehabilitation," said Kuchenbecker. "Repair when it can, maintain the historic material, replace within kind if it can't be repaired, thou shall not sandblast historic brick."

Other standards include: respect the archeology, make sure building additions don't overwhelm the existing building so as to clearly see the historic resource, accounting for sizing, mass, colors, windows, scale and general design within the districts.

Kuchenbecker says the City of Deadwood works with businesses to keep their buildings within the historic structures, while still being up to modern codes. He also says this couldn't be done without the aid provided by legal gambling.

"The net revenues from the gaming tax support Deadwood's historic preservation efforts," said Kuchenbecker. "We get about $6.8 million a year from gaming revenue."

Kuchenbecker says the business and residents of Deadwood take pride in the historic preservation of their city because it benefits the whole community.