What is E15 and why is it a "better" option

The rest of the country is now following South Dakota lead, lifting restrictions in order to allow the sale of ethanol fuel year round.

So what is ethanol? It's a renewable fuel made from corn and other plant materials. Something that help corn growers right here in South Dakota.

For motorists, gasoline with ethanol is cheaper and has more oxygen in it that reduces the pollutants.

"It's less expensive, it has better combustion characteristics and it's better for the environment, lets put it that way," says Duane Abata a mechanical engineer with the South Dakota School of Mines.