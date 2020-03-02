What are South Dakota's top consumer complaints?

If you think telemarketing is the No. 1 complaint for South Dakota consumers, you will be off a little.

According to the state Attorney General’s Office, the top complaint concerns retail sales. Telemarketing “do not call” is actually nine on the top 10 list.

The AG Office released its list of top complaints to help highlight National Consumer Protection Week, March 1-7.

Here’s the list:

1. Retail Sales

2. Landlord/Tenant Issues

3. Credit Reporting

4. Auto

5. Health Fraud

6. Travel

7. Home Repair

8. Internet Sales

9. Telemarketing

10. Predatory Lending

“Our Consumer Protection Division is working incredibly hard every day to address issues plaguing consumers and businesses relating to consumer issues,” said Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg. “The Division works hard to educate South Dakotans on how to detect fraud and what their next steps are. Recognition and notification are the first steps to prevention.”

The AG’s Division of Consumer Protection has tips to protect you from fraud, identity the4ft and scams. You can also get a copy of the Consumer Protection Handbook by emailing consumerhelp@state.sd.us or by calling 1-800-300-1986.

