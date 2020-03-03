What Mt. Rushmore Fireworks could mean to Keystone businesses

One of the groups that might see the direct impact from the fireworks event is the business owners in Keystone. Christopher Busby, the regional manager of Turtle Town said, he would be glad to see how fireworks bring more people to the Black Hills and see the great things in Keystone. Chris Glaesemann, the owner of Boss' Pizza & Chicken said, he talked with some shop owners who have been in Keystone for 15 to 20 years, and he heard that "it kind of slows everything down, because everybody is just about waiting around to see the fireworks, so that day of the fireworks isn't actually as beneficial for businesses as maybe it could be, but I'm kind of interested in seeing what it does to the days around the 4th of July."

A business owner also said, a common sentiment was observed that summer is already the biggest season for local businesses and tourism. If the purpose of the event was to advertise tourism or bring visitors, then the assessment on the environment pollution or fire risks should be done carefully, so that it wouldn't be an event that cost the future beauty of the Black Hills.

If anyone has any comments on this issue, they can be submitted online until March 30 at go.nps.gov/RushmoreFireworks. Public meetings on the fireworks assessment are as followed:

March 9, Outdoor Campus in Rapid City, 6 p.m.

March 10, Courthouse Annex in Custer, 6 p.m.

March 11, Keystone Community Center, 4 p.m.

