West River DSS offices open by appointment

Department of Social Services offices in several West River counties are now open; by appointment.

The offices are in Belle Fourche, Custer, Deadwood and Hot Springs.

“While DSS staff have been working remotely throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to serve the people of South Dakota, we will begin reopening offices to the public on an appointment-only basis,” said DSS Secretary Laurie Gill. “The Department of Social Services is exercising an abundance of caution for the health and safety of both the public and our employees. We encourage customers to continue to use our online resources, but if it is critical to speak with a DSS worker in person, please call your local office to make an appointment.”

Appointments may be made Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. MDT by calling the offices in those towns. Resources and information are available online at dss.sd.gov.

A drop box for child support payments, assistance applications, and other important paperwork is available at the DSS office. The box is emptied frequently throughout the day and is fully secure.

Staff will be screened for COVID-19 symptoms before entering any DSS facilities and the agency asks that any symptomatic customers refrain from coming into offices. Physical distancing will also be practiced.

