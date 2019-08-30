West Middle School Gets Patrolling

It was an empty field at the school right before the final bell rang.

But soon after, it was packed with students anticipating the reveal of the recently designed patrol car featuring the school logos.

The name of the car "Pride of the Pack" came about because it's one of the school's slogans, reminding students to, "Be safe, be respectful, be responsible."

Students swarmed around for a look at the car, honoring the partnership between Rapid City Police Department and West Middle School.

The idea came about last year...with the student body putting in a lot of hard work and even having a little competition for the design.

The car will be driven by the school's liaison officer, Matthew James and he says he's, "Super, just super excited that it finally came to and we'll have a little extra pride here at West Middle School. The car will--regardless of where I go in the future--the car will stay here at West Middle School, any future liaison that comes into West Middle School will get to enjoy this also."

The "Pride of the Pack" patrol car was made possible through fundraising efforts by the school's Student Council.

The RCAS Superintendent says it's been a good start to the semester."

"Well this was really fun way to close the week--at the end of the school day last period. Students from West Middle School got to come outside and see the car revealed and they were really excited to be here."

Dr. Simon also says, the whole outcome is a great example of how kids and leadership positions can do great things for their school and the local community.