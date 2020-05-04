Rapid City coronavirus survivor speaks out on barrier for COVID tests

"Yes, I-I did. I tested positive for it."

Lisa Johnsen is a hotel worker, a wife, a mother of two kids and a survivor.

Johnsen and her husband, Mark, have been living their lives like anyone else these days: working from home, social distancing and maintaining hygiene. They wipe down everything they touch on shopping trips and wear masks whenever they visit public places.

In late March, Johnsen started feeling under the weather. At first, it was nothing too serious: a slight sniffle.

She initially thought she was suffering from seasonal allergies, but her health quickly declined just days later.

"[I had] kind of a sore, scratchy throat and kind of a dry cough ... and they moved into ... really, really bad chills" Johnsen said. "I couldn't get off the couch."

Johnsen eventually contacted Monument Health and laid out her growing list of symptoms to doctors. She suspected she had somehow caught the novel coronavirus, but one missed criterion meant she could not be diagnosed with the disease.

"I could say I had all the symptoms, but I could not say that I knew somebody that tested positive ... I couldn't name a contact."

Still ill, Monument Health advised Johnsen to reach out to Creekside Medical Clinic for a second opinion. She says "I couldn't get a test" due to a lack of nasal swabs.

Upon discovery of Lisa symptoms, Mark began to suspect he also suffered from the virus. They came to the conclusion, however, that they "had it, but they'd never know."

They both decided to quarantine together: "we're going to fight this, no matter what it is," Johnsen said.

The uncertainty ate at them, however. Especially Lisa, who felt pressured into choosing between staying home with a sickness she might not have and losing money or returning to her job with a disease that she accidentally pass to another.

Johnsen decided to go down the middle path: she pressed her family doctor to get her a COVID-19 test. After some convincing, her physician tested her for the virus and shipped the results off to Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.

Then, a few days later, a clinic nurse left an alarming phone call: "she goes 'well, I need to let you know your test came back and it was positive.' I was like 'what?' I think I even said a swear word."

Johnsen was floored by the news. Despite her best efforts, she became a statistic: the 11th positive case of COVID-19 in Pennington County and one of more than 2,000 in the state.

"I wish I would've known, but I thought I was over whatever I had," Johnsen claimed.

Hers was a mild case, but she remained concerned for the people around her.

"That's the hardest part. If I got somebody else sick, I'd feel really terrible because not everybody has a strong immune system like I do."

After jumping through hoop after hoop to get tested, after Rapid City Common Council voted to reopen businesses to the public and after Lisa's experience battling the disease alongside her husband, she believes not enough has been done to measure the virus' spread.

"There's sick people walking around. They just haven't been able to get a test ... I understand that there's a nationwide shortage and they need it for healthcare workers and the severely ill - I understand that - but I think if we would've had testing from the very beginning, we would've been so much further ahead and so many people could've avoided this," Johnsen finished.