Welcoming the sunny weather with a Spring Fling

On Saturday people were hopping over to the Rushmore Mall to have Breakfast with the Easter Bunny.

Proceeds from the breakfast go to the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association.

After meeting the bunny, families could also head over to the Spring Fling.

Fifty vendors showed what they had to offer from jams to bath bombs to woodwork.

Several big stores like Sears and Herberger's recently closed at the mall.

A partner of the Rushmore Mall says events like these liven the place up again.

Rachelle White, owner, R White Events, says, "We want people to come to the mall because we definitely want to keep things going in Rapid City. We want to keep our businesses thriving. We also want to support local businesses, entrepreneurs, people in the community so definitely come down to the mall. There's lots of new stores opening, lots of opportunities here."

The mall's next event is Ladies Night on May 9, a time for makeup tutorials, hair products, and a fashion show.

There will also be free food and swag bags for the first 250 people.