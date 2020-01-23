Weinstein trial turns to accusers, starting with Sciorra

Actress Annabella Sciorra is set to confront Harvey Weinstein at his New York City rape trial, more than a quarter-century after she says he pinned her to a bed and raped her.

The 59-year-old Sciorra is expected to testify Thursday, setting up the first of several face-to-face confrontations between Weinstein and his accusers at a trial that’s a landmark moment for the #MeToo movement.

Weinstein is charged with forcibly performing oral sex on former “Project Runway” production assistant Mimi Haleyi in his apartment in 2006 and raping an aspiring actress in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013.

He has insisted any sexual encounters were consensual.

Sciorra’s allegations are outside the statute of limitations for criminal charges, but her testimony could help prosecutors show that Weinstein has engaged in a pattern of predatory behavior.

