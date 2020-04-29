Wednesday is World Wish Day for the Make-A-Wish Foundation!

Forty years ago on Wednesday, Make-A-Wish granted their first wish to a child in Phoenix.

Since the South Dakota chapter was created in 1984, more than 1,500 wishes have been granted to kids facing critical illness.

However, due to COVID-19, all wishes involving travel or crowds has been postponed.

The CEO and President of Make-A-Wish South Dakota said Wednesday is a day for celebration and hope.

"We're really celebrating 40 years of wish granting expertise," said Sue Salter, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish South Dakota. "And during that time, we really utilized volunteers across the state of South Dakota to really work with some of the most vulnerable among us to bring hope and healing today, and hope tomorrow."