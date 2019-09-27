Weber found guilty on all counts

It's guilty on all counts for a former Pine Ridge pediatrician accused of sexually abusing young boys while he was there.

A federal jury in Rapid City found 70-year old Stanley Patrick Weber guilty of five counts of aggravated sexual abuse and three counts of sexual abuse of a minor.

There were four victims in this case with a total of seven testifying in the trial about what Weber had done to them.

In her closing argument, Assistant U.S. Attorney Sarah Collins described Weber's situation at Pine Ridge as the "perfect recipe for sexual abuse of young men for 18 years".

She says Weber carefully selected his victims and carefully selected how to groom them.

Weber's attorney, Harvey Steinberg, again questioned inconsistencies in stories of his accusers and questioned the thoroughness and fairness of the investigation.

U.S. Attorney for South Dakota Ron Parsons says the guilty verdict was extremely important.

Parsons says, "Stanley Patrick Weber was a walking talking nightmare on the Pine Ridge Reservation. He was the worst kind of predator, someone placed in a position of trust, a pediatrician, who used that position, abused it to rape and sexually molest the children entrusted to his care."

Pauletta Red Willow of Maggie's House says, "To know that they were believed was most important and that someone finally listened to them. Because listening to their testimony that no one believed that at the time, no one would defend them, it's heartbreaking. So it just felt like such a sense of relief that the finally got some type of closure and vindication for what happened to them."

Weber faces up to life in prison with Friday's conviction.

He was already sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for a similar conviction in Montana.

